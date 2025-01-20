Report: Around 15 NBA teams have indicated that they’re willing to help in Jimmy Butler trade

The chaos surrounding Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler has seemingly died down a bit in recent days. Butler has suited up in each of the Heat’s past two contests after he served a seven-game suspension, and the team even picked up a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Heat are still determined to keep exploring trade possibilities amid concerns about how much season is left “for two parties that would prefer an immediate separation.”

Per Stein, there are many squads around the league that would be willing to function as a third or fourth team in a trade that would send Butler elsewhere. Some teams interested in helping out include the Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

“My pal Doug Smith of The Toronto Star wrote earlier this week that the Raptors are volunteering to participate in an eventual Butler trade as a third- or fourth-team facilitator that doesn’t land Butler but takes part in the transaction,” Stein wrote. “When I relayed that to one well-placed source, I was told that ‘about half the league’ has made similar feelings known to the Heat as they try to concoct a trade that brings this saga to an end. “That group is believed to include the Timberwolves … but, again, in the role of trade facilitator and not with the intent to bring Butler back to Minnesota after he unforgettably forced a trade from the Timberwolves to the [Philadelphia] 76ers during the 2018-19 season.”

When it comes to a team like the Raptors, they appear to be firmly in a rebuild and could benefit from acquiring assets for their part in facilitating a Butler trade. Toronto has just 10 wins on the season to this point, though the squad did earn a surprise victory over the Boston Celtics a few days back.

Conversely, the Timberwolves are trying to stay afloat in the Western Conference playoff race. After Minnesota won 56 games in the 2023-24 regular season and reached the Western Conference Finals, the team hasn’t enjoyed the same amount of success so far in the 2024-25 campaign.

The Wolves may need to bring in some outside help in order to get back to their winning ways and solidify themselves as contenders. They could possibly get a useful piece if they’re somehow involved in Butler being moved.

The Heat clearly still have work to do before the Butler saga ends. According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Miami’s top priority in any potential Butler trade is to add a player (or multiple players) who can help the Heat this season.

Folks should keep their eyes open for any rumors about the Raptors, Timberwolves or any other NBA franchise acting as a third or fourth team in a Butler trade. The NBA trade deadline is only a couple of weeks away at this point, as it’s set for Feb. 6.