Report: Miami Heat believe Dwyane Wade ‘appears to be lying’ about LeBron James cookie story

Not long ago, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recalled a fascinating story regarding his former Heat teammate, forward LeBron James.

According to Wade, James would bring cookies on Heat flights until one day, someone came up to him and told him that “there were no more cookies on the plane.” In telling the story, Wade implied that James was very unhappy about the situation. Wade called it an example of team president Pat Riley going “a little too far” with his micromanaging.

However, in an entertaining development, sports pundit Dan Le Batard has come forward and revealed that multiple folks from the Heat organization have reached out to him and denied the veracity of the cookie story involving James.

“It was ice cream,” Le Batard relayed. “It was not cookies. Pat wasn’t the coach, he didn’t travel. Doesn’t know what the food is on the flight. It was the nutritionist, not Pat. And this one, this one. Everyone knows, this is what I was told. Everyone knows that Pat would have eaten those cookies himself because he loves chocolate chip cookies. So the story just has no truth to it.”

Le Batard added more on the amusing story.

“The Miami Heat believe that in this one instance, Dwyane Wade appears to be lying,” Le Batard said.

Wade said the cookie situation was the first moment where he had an “inkling” that James might leave Miami.

James is arguably the best player who’s ever been employed by the storied Heat organization. He was in the running for the league’s top player for the entirety of his four-season stint in Miami, as he won two MVPs with the Heat and never finished outside of the top three in the voting for the award.

The forward played alongside two of the league’s other brightest stars at the time in Wade and big man Chris Bosh but still put up phenomenal numbers during his Heat tenure. Across 294 total regular-season games with the team, he averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

But James spent by far the least time with the Heat out of the three NBA franchises he’s suited up for over the years. He spent a whopping 11 seasons across two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and is now in his seventh season with the iconic Los Angeles Lakers franchise.

What’s more, he left the Heat at a time when Miami had just recently knocked on the door of its third consecutive NBA title. After winning back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013, the Heat fell to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2014 championship series.

Hopefully, Heat fans will get to witness Wade responding to the claims that his story is untrue in the near future. James and Wade haven’t been teammates on the Heat for many years now, so it’s possible he merely misremembered some details.