Report: There’s a ‘greater sense of optimism’ among execs that the Miami Heat will extend Tyler Herro
- Updated: July 19, 2022
Earlier this month, it was reported that Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is seeking a maximum contract extension.
A new report indicates that NBA executives expect Herro and the Heat to come to terms on an agreement this offseason.
“Both [R.J.] Barrett and Herro are expected to command maximum paydays,” Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report wrote. “By all accounts, it seems unlikely Barrett will find a new deal in the interim. And regardless of the trade outcomes, there’s a greater sense of optimism among NBA executives that Miami will come to terms with Herro prior to the 2022-23 campaign. ‘They always seem to pay their guys,’ one assistant general manager said.”
One interesting thing to note when it comes to the Heat potentially signing Herro to an extension is that the young guard has been the subject of trade talks as of late.
The Heat are a team clearly on the hunt for a star. Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant have seemingly been Miami’s two primary targets. If a trade for either star were to get done, it’s quite possible that Herro would be one of the players on the move.
However, if such a trade does not take place, the Heat will surely be highly motivated to lock Herro up for the long term. He surged forward in his progression last season and won the Sixth Man of the Year award as a result.
Now, Herro seems to be on the cusp of becoming a star in the league.
So far this offseason, the Heat have kept things rather quiet. Though signing Herro to a contract extension wouldn’t come as much of a shock, it would certainly inject a bit of entertainment into the summer months.
