Tyler Herro takes brutal shot at Stan Van Gundy for making fun of his fashion on Miami Heat bench

Tyler Herro delivered a harsh comeback to former Miami Heat head coach Stan Van Gundy over the latter’s criticism of Herro’s fashion on the Heat bench.

The 23-year-old Herro has been unable to play for the Heat since suffering an injury in Game 1 of the Heat’s first playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Around the time of Herro’s injury, the hope was that he might be able to return by the 2023 NBA Finals, if the Heat managed to reach that stage. However, that prospect appeared to take a major hit earlier this week, with the likelihood being that Herro’s season is already over.

Herro is in his fourth season as a member of the Heat and has been a valued part of the team’s rotation since he was drafted in 2019. During his first season, he was part of a Heat team that navigated its way to the 2020 NBA Finals within the bubble in Orlando, Fla.

For the 2022-23 regular season, Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, the second straight regular season in which he averaged over 20 points per contest.

Van Gundy’s criticism of Herro’s fashion sense likely stems from the age difference of 40 years that exists between the two individuals. One indication of how long it’s been since Van Gundy was Herro’s age is the fact that the former coach was still more than a decade away from his first NBA coaching job at that stage of his life.

That break for Van Gundy came in 1995, when he was tabbed as an assistant for new Heat head coach Pat Riley. Van Gundy stayed in that role for nearly a decade before being named head coach of the Heat in 2003.

Van Gundy’s Heat teams reached the postseason during his first two seasons in that role. However, he resigned after 21 games in the 2005-06 season, with the Heat bouncing back to capture the franchise’s first NBA championship.

Stints as head coach of the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans also ended in disappointment for Van Gundy. In New Orleans, he apparently had issues connecting with his players.

For Herro and Heat fans, the youngster’s choice of clothing is secondary to the team winning once more to reach the 2023 NBA Finals. If that happens, it will provide Van Gundy with more opportunities to critique the Heat star’s wardrobe.