Video: Furious Udonis Haslem throws chair and rips into Miami Heat teammates during Game 4

Miami Heat veteran forward Udonis Haslem was not happy with his teammates during their Game 4 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat were swept in the series with the loss, and Haslem lit into his team earlier in the game after throwing a chair on the court.

It’s a disappointing end to Miami’s season, as it made the NBA Finals last year.

This year’s first-round exit will leave a lot of questions to be answered this coming offseason, as the Heat simply could not compete with the Bucks.

Miami did get 20 points out of Bam Adebayo in Game 4, but Jimmy Butler struggled once again, as he scored just 12 points in an elimination game.

The loss of trade deadline acquisition Victor Oladipo was certainly tough for the Heat, as it left them with one less weapon to score in their rotation.

It will be interesting to see if the roster is shaken up at all this offseason as the Heat try to get back to their championship form from the 2019-20 season.