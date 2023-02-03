Report: Miami Heat have checked in on 3 of O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, John Collins and Jae Crowder

As Miami Heat fans have come to expect in recent years, the team is reportedly somewhat active prior to next week’s NBA trade deadline. According to a recent report, the Heat have registered trade interest in a few of the most discussed trade candidates this season.

The Heat reportedly have interest in “three of the four” among O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, John Collins and Jae Crowder.

On last nights @5OTF_ , @GregSylvander updates on the latest trade scuttle he’s hearing in advance of the trade deadline. 🎙️: https://t.co/3lFdoFnbZA pic.twitter.com/2VHMXH01dO — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) February 3, 2023

“I can confirm that the Heat have checked in on three of the four guys that they named,” insider Greg Sylvander said of a recent report from Shams Charania. “I can’t verify anything else other than that per the source that I have.”

It has already been reported that the Heat have registered interest in both Collins and Crowder, so it seems like the only player that they have not checked in on is likely one of the two current Toronto Raptors in Anunoby and Siakam.

The truth is that either Siakam or Anunoby would be an incredible addition to the Heat and would really help them feel better about their chances once the 2023 NBA Playoffs get underway in just a couple of months.

Siakam is a one-time All-Star and arguably having the best year of his career this season despite the Raptors’ struggles. He’s scoring 24.9 points, grabbing 8.0 rebounds and dishing out 6.2 assists per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field.

His addition to the Heat’s roster would give Miami one of the best frontcourts in the league.

As for Anunoby, he appears to be the apple of many teams’ eyes across the league, and it is not a mystery why. He’s a two-way wing who is putting up 16.9 points and 2.1 steals per game this season. He seems like the kind of player that would fit perfectly within Miami’s vaunted team culture.

In the end, fans will just have to wait and see if the Heat are able to make any substantial changes to their roster prior to the trade deadline. The Heat don’t have that many attractive trade assets that they seem willing to move, so it might be tough.

However, it is never a good idea to doubt Pat Riley and company.