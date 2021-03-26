- Report: Miami Heat mentioned as potential landing spot for Andre Drummond
- Updated: March 26, 2021
The Miami Heat were mentioned as a potential landing spot for Andre Drummond once he is bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.
"Keep an eye on Miami, I was told that."
– Brian Windhorst on the Andre Drummond sweepstakes
(Via The Hoop Collective Podcast) pic.twitter.com/dSaaxXS7WA
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 26, 2021
Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported that Drummond will hear pitches from the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets.
Yahoo Sources: Andre Drummond will listen to pitches from the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 26, 2021
While the Heat aren’t on that initial list, clearly Windhorst thinks that they could be in on Drummond as well.
The Heat made a major move at Thursday’s deadline by acquiring All-Star guard Victor Oladipo from the Houston Rockets.
In addition, Miami is reportedly the favorite to land San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge after he was bought out.
As for Drummond, he would provide Miami with yet another solid low-post presence. This season, Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.
