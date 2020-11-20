Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler really wanted Goran Dragic to stay in Miami.

Luckily, Dragic did, signing a two-year deal to remain with the Heat and run it back after their NBA Finals appearance last season.

However, Butler reportedly called Dragic and threatened him to make sure he re-signed, half-jokingly of course.

More Goran Dragic to AP: Jimmy Butler called him last week and (half-seriously, we think) suggested physical violence could be coming his way if he didn't return to Miami. "Jimmy's a tough guy. … I didn't want him chasing my ass," Dragic said. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 20, 2020

Butler knew that he needed his veteran point guard to make a run at another title.

Dragic’s deal is worth a reported $37.4 million over two seasons.

Dragic was huge for the Heat last year, both in the regular season and playoffs.

During the regular season, he averaged 16.2 points and 5.1 assists per game.

Butler and the Heat are certainly glad he will be on their side next season.