Meyers Leonard says his wife was told, ‘Don’t leave your house, we’re gonna rape you’ after he used anti-Semitic slur

Former Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard recently revealed that his wife, Elle, received some gruesome threats in the aftermath of an incident in which he was heard using an anti-Semitic slur.

“When the death threats and my wife’s being told, ‘Don’t leave your house, we’re gonna rape you,’ and these things, it was hard,” Leonard said. “So a lot of these things are difficult to share, but over time, I’ve been able to heal.”

After Meyers Leonard was heard using the slur, his NBA career essentially crumbled. He was traded by the Heat to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he was ultimately waived after the trade was completed. He has been a free agent since.

In the aftermath of the incident, Meyers Leonard has spent a lot of time getting involved with the Jewish community and attempting to better himself.

Meyers Leonard indicated that he would love to return to the Heat, but there have been no reports to suggest that a reunion might be in the cards.