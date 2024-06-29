Jimmy Butler sounds off on Miami Heat fans never showing up on time to games

Jimmy Butler appears happy to be playing for the Miami Heat and in front of the team’s fans.

But he does have at least one gripe about the Heat faithful. In an interview with Camila Cabello for Complex Cover, Butler shared the best and worst things about Miami.

“The worst part, to me, our fans never show up on time,” Butler said. “They never show up on time. I was like, ‘Damn, I want it to be rocking from like the jump ball.’ Fans, come on. We need y’all!”

On the other hand, the six-time All-Star also mentioned that the people (and the food) are the best things in Miami. But maybe if the fans could arrive early or at least on time for the Heat’s games, he would love them more.

Unfortunately for Butler, the trend of fans coming to the arena well after tipoff has existed for many years. Even during the era of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, empty seats early in games were a common sight. Some pundits noted back then that even the playoffs didn’t give people enough reason to come on time.

This season has seen the same issue continue to manifest. During the play-in tournament, Kendrick Perkins and Michael Wilbon called out Heat supporters for “too many open seats.” Wilbon made a harsher assertion, claiming that Miami does not have a great fan base.

"I'm just a little disappointed in the fanbase of the Miami Heat. Too many open seats." "That's not a great fanbase at all. It hasn't been. They're frontrunners. They're frontrunners." Kendrick Perkins and Michael Wilbon calling out the Miami fans. pic.twitter.com/Pj5BMQypvK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 20, 2024

There are various possible reasons for attendees not getting to Kaseya Center on time, including the traffic in the area. Even the culture could have a role in that. However, it is worth noting that the Heat are among the teams that sold out every game last season. They also ranked fourth in average attendance behind the Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Hopefully, fans will continue to support the squad once the regular season starts. It is coming off a disappointing campaign that ended in a first-round exit at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Butler couldn’t play in that series because of an MCL sprain. Of course, being unable to suit up didn’t stop the star swingman from trolling opponents, which team president Pat Riley did not take kindly to.

But the offseason should give Butler enough time to recover and prepare to lead the Heat once more.