Miami Heat veteran Jimmy Butler indicated during an appearance on ESPN that his fledgling business, Big Face Coffee, will have an unpaid model for the product.

That model will be none other than teammate Goran Dragic.

“Goran is going to be our first model for Big Face Coffee,” Butler said.

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols then asked if Dragic would have to walk a runway to show off the merchandise.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, we’re not paying him a damn thing either,” he said. “But he’s going to walk it for free, and he’s going to love doing it.”

Butler’s company first gained prominence within the NBA bubble. He took advantage of the enclosed surroundings by offering his coffee at $20 per cup.

Over the lengthy span of time the Heat spent within the bubble, an effort to compete with Butler’s business developed. Beyond that, Butler filed three trademarks connected to the company.

Butler even apparently offered teammate Bam Adebayo the opportunity to make an investment of $2.5 million in the business. That offer came prior to Adebayo’s massive contract extension.

With regard to Dragic’s involvement, it’s uncertain what exactly will be involved. It also seems likely that Dragic may want to negotiate the alleged unpaid opportunity.