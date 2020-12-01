During the NBA’s restart in the Orlando, Fla. bubble last season, Jimmy Butler started running his coffee business, “Big Face Coffee.”

Butler has since filed a trademark for the name, and his teammate, Bam Adebayo, reportedly wanted in.

Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks joined ESPN’s Zach Lowe on The Lowe Post podcast to share how Adebayo tried to get into the coffee business.

“Bam told me a story about, obviously Jimmy Butler and the coffee,” Rooks said. “And I was like, ‘Well have you had the coffee?’”

According to Rooks, Adebayo said he didn’t want to try the coffee until he was a part owner. However, Butler’s offer to Adebayo was a little steep for the big man to join.

“Bam said, ‘Well, Jimmy said I could be a part owner for $2.5 million,’” Rooks said.

Adebayo declined the offer, so he still hasn’t tasted Butler’s coffee.

Now, Adebayo has recently signed a contract extension that could pay him nearly $200 million over five seasons.

If he really wants in on the coffee business, Adebayo now has the funds to make Butler an offer.