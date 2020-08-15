- Details Emerge About Jimmy Butler’s Hilariously Expensive Coffee Shop Inside NBA Bubble
- Miami Heat Insider Indicates That Meyers Leonard’s Tenure With Team Could Soon End
- Goran Dragic Explains How Heat’s Confrontational Culture Allows Jimmy Butler to Thrive
- Video: Charles Barkley Destroys Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler on National TV
- Video: Jimmy Butler’s Savage Response When Asked About His Relationship With Chris Paul
- Report: Miami Heat Release Initial Test Results From Derrick Jones Jr.’s Scary Injury
- Video: Derrick Jones Jr. Leaves Game on Stretcher After Going Down With Hard Injury
- Jimmy Butler Fully Expects Miami Heat to Get Another Big-Name Player: ‘It’s Gonna Happen’
- Dwyane Wade Responds to Damian Lillard’s Clutch Performance With Warning to Haters
- Report: Miami Heat List Numerous Key Players on Injury Report vs. Indiana Pacers
Details Emerge About Jimmy Butler’s Hilariously Expensive Coffee Shop Inside NBA Bubble
- Updated: August 15, 2020
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has a side hustle in the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.
The five-time All-Star is selling coffee from his hotel room in the bubble, and it comes at a very hefty price.
So apparently Jimmy Butler wasn't kidding about the up-charge for the use of his French Press at Disney. (From Meyers Leonard's Twitter): pic.twitter.com/1s1em6flRG
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 15, 2020
“I’m working on my coffee skills,” Butler told ESPN. “After my career, I’m opening my coffee shop. Right now, I’m charging 20 bucks a cup. So if you want some, come through.”
Butler is charging a pretty penny for his brew regardless of size.
“Twenty bucks a cup, small, media or large. All of it’s $20 a cup,” he said.
He said that the high price for his coffee simply comes down to supply and demand.
“Because you can’t get coffee nowhere here,” he said. “So I might bump it up to 30 bucks a cup. Just depends. People here can afford. So nobody’s complaining.”
Butler and the Heat will be focused on more than just coffee as they will take on the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Butler has been as good as advertised this season for the Heat, averaging 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game this year.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login