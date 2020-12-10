The James Harden rumor mill keeps churning.

The Miami Heat reportedly are on the short list of preferred destinations for the Houston Rockets star, and Jimmy Butler seems to like the news.

On Thursday, Butler spoke about his social media activity and Harden’s trade preferences on ESPN’s “The Jump.”

Jimmy Butler on The Jump on ‘liking’ the James Harden Heat rumors post on Instagram pic.twitter.com/sKc3jYqjfR — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) December 10, 2020

“There’s a lot of stuff always in the media,” Butler said. “I think that he’s a hellified player. I like the group that we have and to tell you the truth I just want the guy to be happy. “That’s what life is about. That’s what the game is about. And yeah, so what, I liked the post.”

While Butler isn’t saying anything definitive, Heat fans can surely dream of how dangerous the team would become if Butler and Harden teamed together in Miami.

The Heat and Rockets reportedly have talked about a potential deal, but the Heat prefer to not include Tyler Herro in any trade.

Despite that, Miami reportedly has the best odds to land the eight-time All-Star.

Harden won the league’s MVP award during the 2017-18 season and would immediately make the Heat one of the favorites for this year’s NBA title.

The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin on Dec. 22, and it’s quite possible Harden will be in a new uniform by that point.