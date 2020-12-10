It’s no secret that Houston Rockets phenom James Harden wants out of Houston.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are now on the disgruntled star’s list of teams he would like to be traded to.

“Along with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets star James Harden now also has the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat among his preferred trade destinations, sources with knowledge have told The Athletic,” Charania wrote.

Harden, 31, is one of the best players in the association.

The veteran collected 34.3 points, 7.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game last season. He was the 2018 NBA MVP.

While the Heat would love to obtain a player of Harden’s status, they reportedly don’t want to part ways with rising star Tyler Herro.

Was waiting for tonight #FloorsYours but….I can report that Miami and Houston have had trade conversations surrounding James Harden. However, up to this point the Heat have been unwilling to include Tyler Herro in any package. For now. @5ReasonsSports @ClutchAdamNBA — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) December 10, 2020

The Rockets recently shipped Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall and 2023 first-round pick.

It appears that Harden could be next. The Rockets are reportedly open to rebuilding.

Although they have had a bevy of other supporting stars on their roster during Harden’s time in Houston, they haven’t been able to advance to the NBA Finals.