Report: Miami Heat have best odds to acquire James Harden from Houston Rockets
- Updated: December 10, 2020
The Miami Heat reportedly are on the short list of preferred trade destinations for Houston Rockets star James Harden.
Miami, who made the NBA Finals last season, is the favorite to land Harden, according to oddsmakers.
Odds for James Harden’s next team:
Miami Heat +250
Brooklyn Nets +275
Toronto Raptors +350
Philadelphia 76ers +500
Boston Celtics +750
Denver Nuggets +900
Milwaukee Bucks +1000
Los Angeles Clippers +1800
(Via https://t.co/dNx11X49di | h/t @IraHeatBeat ) pic.twitter.com/HHfx8UaDml
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 10, 2020
Harden is one of the best scorers in the NBA and would probably boost Miami’s chances of making the Finals this season.
While Harden may want to go to the Heat, Miami reportedly has made it clear that it does not want to part with Tyler Herro.
Herro, the Heat’s first-round pick in 2019, averaged 16.0 points per game in the playoffs last season.
Harden is an eight-time All-Star and won the league’s MVP award during the 2017-18 season.
Last season, he averaged 34.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.
It is very rare that players of Harden’s value become available, so it will be intriguing to see if Miami pulls the trigger on a trade.
