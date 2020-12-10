On Thursday, a new report indicated that the Miami Heat are one of Houston Rockets star James Harden’s desired trade destinations.

Apparently, Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler likes the idea of Harden landing in Miami.

That’s an interesting like pic.twitter.com/9myBjGOouq — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 10, 2020

Butler, 31, is getting ready to embark on his second season with the Heat.

Last season, Butler averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game for the Heat. He led them to the 2020 NBA Finals.

Although Butler was previously known for being a bad teammate, he has completely turned his reputation around in Miami. In fact, numerous Heat players have raved about Butler’s leadership.

As for Harden, his time in Houston appears to be coming to an end. The 2018 MVP wants to be somewhere he can compete for a championship.

The guard averaged 34.3 points, 7.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game last season. However, the Rockets got dismantled in five games by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs.