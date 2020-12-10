The Miami Heat reportedly are on the list of teams that Houston Rockets star James Harden prefers to be traded to.

However, Miami reportedly won’t include one of its players in a deal for Harden.

Was waiting for tonight #FloorsYours but….I can report that Miami and Houston have had trade conversations surrounding James Harden. However, up to this point the Heat have been unwilling to include Tyler Herro in any package. For now. @5ReasonsSports @ClutchAdamNBA — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) December 10, 2020

Herro, Miami’s first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, had a great rookie season.

He was even more impressive when the league resumed its season in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.

Herro averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game during the playoffs last season.

While Harden is one of the best scorers in the NBA, the Heat clearly value Herro and want him as a part of their core group going forward.

It will be interesting to see if Miami changes its stance on Herro if talks around Harden begin to heat up.