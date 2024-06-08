Videos

Heads will surely turn after Jimmy Butler’s words about Cameron Brink at Sparks game

Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
Cameron Brink and Jimmy Butler

While attending a WNBA game in Los Angeles, Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler made an interesting numerical and colorful connection that will certainly turn some heads.

Asked about his offseason and to comment on Los Angeles Sparks player Cameron Brink, Butler mentioned that she shares his jersey number and also took note of her uniform colors, which are the same as the Los Angeles Lakers.’

“A lot of stuff he probably shouldn’t be doin’,” Butler said of what he was doing this offseason. “Tryin’ to stay out the way, bein’ in L.A. as much as possible because I realize the Sparks are great. The L.A. teams are really good.

“… And for some reason, 22 just looks good in purple and gold.”

It could all be just an innocent comment showing one player’s respect for another. Brink has called Butler one of her favorite players, and with Butler wearing a No. 22 Sparks jersey, the two shared a hug following the Sparks’ game against the Dallas Wings at Crypto.com Arena.

However, connecting such dots could lead to the conclusion the Butler would like to wear his own No. 22 jersey of those colors, a hidden message that he may want to play for the Lakers someday, perhaps as soon as the 2024-25 NBA season.

Amid such a successful run with the Heat and reportedly wanting to finish his career in Miami, it has been thought to be unlikely that he would leave the franchise. But after sitting out the 2024 NBA Playoffs because of an injury sustained in the play-in round, and making comments about other teams while unable to participate, the 34-year-old drew some pointed ire from Heat president Pat Riley.

With Butler also apparently seeking a max extension, it has been speculated that the sides may wind up parting ways.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have long been searching for a valuable third star to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. A playoff-tested veteran like Butler could be a possible solution as they try to get James a fifth NBA championship before he retires.

The Heat lost to the Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals. Since then, the two teams have had some measures of success but fallen short of a title. The Heat reached the 2023 NBA Finals, which they lost to the Denver Nuggets after Denver swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

However, both teams were quickly eliminated in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, leading to thoughts that they have significant roster decisions to make. Whether that includes Butler somehow jumping from the Heat to the Lakers will certainly be interesting to watch.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. His introduction to the business included the legendary Heat-Knicks rivalry from the 1990s.

Heat Nation Buzz

Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials
Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Dwyane Wade Miami Heat
Dwyane Wade chimes in after Shaquille O’Neal recalls NSFW argument they had years ago
Miami Heat News
Alonzo Mourning
Alonzo Mourning reveals cancer diagnosis, urges men to get their blood tested and PSA checked
Miami Heat News
Dennis Schroder Brooklyn Nets
Heat guard begs for soccer team to sign him in wake of Dennis Schroder’s pro soccer debut in Germany
Miami Heat News
Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade’s birthday post to daughter Zaya met with nasty comments
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?