Heads will surely turn after Jimmy Butler’s words about Cameron Brink at Sparks game

While attending a WNBA game in Los Angeles, Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler made an interesting numerical and colorful connection that will certainly turn some heads.

“For some reason 22 looks good in purple and gold.” – Jimmy Butler courtside in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/ZDisNHWdUg — Nikki Kay (@NikkiKaySN1) June 8, 2024

Asked about his offseason and to comment on Los Angeles Sparks player Cameron Brink, Butler mentioned that she shares his jersey number and also took note of her uniform colors, which are the same as the Los Angeles Lakers.’

“A lot of stuff he probably shouldn’t be doin’,” Butler said of what he was doing this offseason. “Tryin’ to stay out the way, bein’ in L.A. as much as possible because I realize the Sparks are great. The L.A. teams are really good. “… And for some reason, 22 just looks good in purple and gold.”

It could all be just an innocent comment showing one player’s respect for another. Brink has called Butler one of her favorite players, and with Butler wearing a No. 22 Sparks jersey, the two shared a hug following the Sparks’ game against the Dallas Wings at Crypto.com Arena.

Cameron Brink said recently that Jimmy Butler is one of her favorite players. https://t.co/WuZTU5izOa — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) June 8, 2024

However, connecting such dots could lead to the conclusion the Butler would like to wear his own No. 22 jersey of those colors, a hidden message that he may want to play for the Lakers someday, perhaps as soon as the 2024-25 NBA season.

Amid such a successful run with the Heat and reportedly wanting to finish his career in Miami, it has been thought to be unlikely that he would leave the franchise. But after sitting out the 2024 NBA Playoffs because of an injury sustained in the play-in round, and making comments about other teams while unable to participate, the 34-year-old drew some pointed ire from Heat president Pat Riley.

With Butler also apparently seeking a max extension, it has been speculated that the sides may wind up parting ways.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have long been searching for a valuable third star to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. A playoff-tested veteran like Butler could be a possible solution as they try to get James a fifth NBA championship before he retires.

The Heat lost to the Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals. Since then, the two teams have had some measures of success but fallen short of a title. The Heat reached the 2023 NBA Finals, which they lost to the Denver Nuggets after Denver swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

However, both teams were quickly eliminated in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, leading to thoughts that they have significant roster decisions to make. Whether that includes Butler somehow jumping from the Heat to the Lakers will certainly be interesting to watch.