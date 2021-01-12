Even though Monday is several days before the birthday of Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade, his wife Gabrielle Union decided to surprise him with an extravagant gift anyway.

Union gifted Wade a 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL convertible on Sunday ahead of his 39th birthday on Jan. 17.

The brown leather interior of the vehicle is supposedly so valuable that it alone can cost $10,000 to $100,000 depending on the condition.

It wasn’t that long ago that Wade was still wearing a Heat uniform and delighting millions of fans across South Florida.

Throughout his 16-year career, most of which was spent with the Heat, Wade was one of the league’s premier players and helped lead the team to three NBA championships.

These days, Wade and his wife have become philanthropists of sorts. They have become big allies of the LGBTQ movement, as they recently made a big donation to ensure that members of that community will have quality healthcare.

Wade has also become a bit of an activist, speaking out on social media against the violent riot that occurred at the Capitol building on Wednesday.