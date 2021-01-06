- Dwyane Wade goes on Twitter rant as Donald Trump supporters storm United States Capitol
Dwyane Wade goes on Twitter rant as Donald Trump supporters storm United States Capitol
- Updated: January 6, 2021
The United States is undergoing an incredibly tense and scary political moment.
On Wednesday, supporters of outgoing president Donald Trump stormed the nation’s capitol building to protest the recent presidential election.
Shortly after the news broke, former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade took to social media to discuss the news and highlight the differences between how the predominately white protesters have been treated compared to how Black Lives Matter protesters were treated during mass protests this past summer.
They’ve Stormed The Capital!!!! Wow. Just wow.
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021
Sadly we all know the answer to this. https://t.co/1lFN2NBcJ2
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021
Now imagine if they were black https://t.co/1H5eeS8DQO
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021
What He Said?????? https://t.co/utETPTEJQq
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021
All of a sudden, it has become a sad and historic day for the United States.
Hopefully, this situation is able to be brought to a safe and lawful conclusion in the very near future.
