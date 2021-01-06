The United States is undergoing an incredibly tense and scary political moment.

On Wednesday, supporters of outgoing president Donald Trump stormed the nation’s capitol building to protest the recent presidential election.

Shortly after the news broke, former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade took to social media to discuss the news and highlight the differences between how the predominately white protesters have been treated compared to how Black Lives Matter protesters were treated during mass protests this past summer.

They’ve Stormed The Capital!!!! Wow. Just wow. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021

Sadly we all know the answer to this. https://t.co/1lFN2NBcJ2 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021

Now imagine if they were black https://t.co/1H5eeS8DQO — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021

All of a sudden, it has become a sad and historic day for the United States.

Hopefully, this situation is able to be brought to a safe and lawful conclusion in the very near future.