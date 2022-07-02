Donovan Mitchell posts videos alongside Bam Adebayo as rumors of him going to Miami Heat ramp up

A video of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell playing together with Bam Adebayo could ramp up rumors of Mitchell being dealt to the Miami Heat.

On Friday, the prospect of Mitchell being acquired by the Heat or any other team seemed to diminish considerably following the trade of Jazz center Rudy Gobert. That’s because the Jazz were reportedly planning to build their revamped team around the superstar guard.

However, there has been some doubt expressed by members of the media about whether Mitchell will stay with the Jazz in that role.

One previous report indicated that either the Heat and New York Knicks would be a preferred destination for Mitchell, who is a good friend of Jimmy Butler and Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

The Heat have been following Mitchell’s situation closely and would undoubtedly be eager to trade for the 25-year-old if the Jazz were so inclined. In just five NBA seasons, Mitchell has already established himself as an elite guard.

In that relatively short span of time, Mitchell is averaging 23.9 points, 4.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game over the course of his career.

Any trade package the Heat put together will have to be steep to attract the interest of the Jazz, though Pat Riley is also interested in making a big splash this offseason.

In Mitchell’s recent seasons with the Jazz, the team has entered the postseason as a top contender, only to falter in the postseason. As a member of the Heat, he’d be joining a team that reached the 2020 NBA Finals and Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals this past season.

Of course, until any such deal is made, Heat fans will simply have to be patient.