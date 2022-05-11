Report: Miami Heat ‘closely monitoring’ Donovan Mitchell’s status with Utah Jazz

The Miami Heat have been linked to Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell for a while now.

While there’s been no indication that Mitchell wants out of Utah, some believe that he might eventually request a trade due to the team’s inability to make it deep into the postseason.

The Heat are reportedly one of the teams that are “closely monitoring” the three-time All-Star’s situation in Utah.

“[Julius] Randle is a Dallas native, but [William] Wesley and [New York] Knicks president Leon Rose were hired away from CAA, the agency that represents Mitchell, to pilot the franchise,” wrote Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. “And New York’s front office has so far been unable to deliver the All-Star talent coups that organizations expect former agents-turned-executives such as Bob Myers and Rob Pelinka to deliver. The Miami Heat are being mentioned as another franchise that’s closely monitoring Mitchell’s status in Utah.”

During his short time in the league, Mitchell has proven to be a star. During the 2021-22 regular season, he averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game while knocking down 44.8 percent of his shots from the field and 35.5 percent of his shots from 3-point range.

Mitchell has led the Jazz to the playoffs in every season that he’s been in the league, but they haven’t been able to make it past the second round.

Only time will tell if the talented guard decides to request a trade out of Utah. It’s definitely interesting to speculate about what the Heat would offer in a potential deal for Mitchell. It’s very possible that Tyler Herro would be the main part of that package.

For now, the Heat are surely more focused on closing out the Philadelphia 76ers in their second-round playoff series.

Miami had an impressive showing in a blowout win in Game 5 on Tuesday night. The win gave the Heat a 3-2 lead as the series heads back to Philadelphia for Game 6, which is set to take place on Thursday.