Report: Miami Heat and New York Knicks at top Donovan Mitchell’s wish list if he were to leave Utah

While Donovan Mitchell is not looking to leave the Utah Jazz right now, the Miami Heat and New York Knicks are reportedly his top two choices if he changes his mind.

The Miami Heat and New York Knicks are believed to be Donovan Mitchell’s top two choices if he were to ever ask out of Utah, per @GregSylvander pic.twitter.com/jpxe0wlZkP — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 14, 2022

The 25-year-old Mitchell is in his fifth season in the NBA after being the 13th overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. He’s played every game of his career with the Jazz, though there has been some concern that he may not end up finishing his career with the franchise.

Recently, that speculation has focused on Mitchell possibly looking to play in a larger market than Salt Lake City.

Mitchell has established himself as one of the top guards in the NBA and has averaged more than 20 points per game in every season. This season, Mitchell is averaging 25.7 points, 5.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.

Exactly what the Heat would have to give up if they traded for Mitchell is uncertain, though he would give the team a powerful boost in their backcourt.

Mitchell’s contract with the Jazz lasts through at least the 2024-25 season, with the following year a player option that would pay him $37.1 million.

Retired Heat legend Dwyane Wade is close to Mitchell and became a part-owner in the Jazz last year. While Wade can certainly give him an honest analysis the Heat franchise, he indicated that he’d prefer to avoid being in a position of influencing Mitchell’s ultimate decision.