Miami Heat’s plans to acquire Donovan Mitchell hits huge road block with latest news

Following a flurry of trading by the Utah Jazz, the Miami Heat’s chances of acquiring superstar guard Donovan Mitchell have diminished considerably.

League sources: For now, there are no plans by the Utah Jazz to trade star guard Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz are committed to building around him. The Jazz are not done in trade talks. Expect more activity — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 1, 2022

The Jazz gathered six first-round picks in the past 24 hours, including 7-footer Walker Kessler, the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 Draft. The Jazz plan to retool the roster around All-Star G Donovan Mitchell. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

The Heat had hopes of acquiring Mitchell to give a huge boost to the team’s backcourt. However, the blockbuster deal that sent center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves now has the Jazz focusing on making Mitchell the centerpiece of the team.

In trading Gobert, the Jazz picked up five players from the Timberwolves and a total of four future first-round picks. The last of those first rounders, in 2029, is a protected pick, while the trade of Royce O’Neale to the Brooklyn Nets also garnered a first-round pick from the Nets.

The 25-year-old Mitchell has been a standout since entering the league as the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. In his five seasons with the Jazz, Mitchell has averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Numbers like that explain why Mitchell was considered a potential hot commodity on the trade market. Past speculation about how he might be dealt elsewhere also has played a part in that interest

The Heat were likely to have been one of many teams that would have been in pursuit of Mitchell had those rumors become reality. That would have no doubt heightened Mitchell’s asking price, though that consideration has now become a moot point.

Now, the Heat will continue to pursue the opportunity to make a big splash. One superstar who is definitely on the market is Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. On Thursday, Durant informed the Nets that he wanted to be traded, with one report stating that the Heat were on his “wish list” of teams.