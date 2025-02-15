Tyler Herro says he feels ‘wanted’ by Miami Heat but knows that can change if he isn’t careful

For at least the time being, it seems as if Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro doesn’t have to worry about changing teams. The Feb. 6 trade deadline has passed, and Herro is playing some of the best basketball of his career so far this season.

Ahead of his first All-Star appearance in the NBA, Herro shared that he indeed senses that he’s “wanted” by the Heat. But at the same time, he understands that things can change “if I’m not doing my job.”

“I feel good. I feel like I’m wanted,” Herro said. “They want me here. But [expletive] can change if I’m not doing my job and doing what I’m capable of, and staying healthy. At the end of the day, it’s good for now. But at the end of the day, it’s a process for me that never stops. I feel like it’s something you got to continue to do every single day — prove to the city, the organization, the front office why I deserve to be here.”

Herro’s offensive production this season has made him Miami’s go-to scoring option. With forward Jimmy Butler now a member of the Golden State Warriors, Herro will be needed more than ever. He’s averaging a career-high 23.9 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from 3-point range.

The former University of Kentucky star also put together one of his top scoring showings in recent memory in his final game before the All-Star break. Miami took on the reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks earlier this week, and Herro torched them for a whopping 40 points while converting half of his 30 shots from the floor.

It was a statement performance by the All-Star after he had been going through a little bit of a rough stretch in previous games.

Herro tied his best scoring mark in a single game this season with his showing the Mavericks. He scored the same number of points in an overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons all the way back on Nov. 12. Unfortunately, his performance against Dallas also ended with a loss.

He will hope to carry over his play from Miami’s last game before the break when he takes the floor as an All-Star at Chase Center on Sunday. Herro is the only member of the Heat who was selected for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco. Big man Bam Adebayo made it each of the last two seasons but didn’t receive the honor this time around.

If Herro can continue to score the ball at the level he has so far this season, it’s easy to envision him sticking around with the Heat for a long time, especially when factoring in that he’s only 25 years old.