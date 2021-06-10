Dwyane Wade says he was ‘ready to fight’ after smashing iconic dunk over Kendrick Perkins

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade said Wednesday that he was ready to fight in 2011 after completing an iconic dunk over Kendrick Perkins.

When you dunked on @KendrickPerkins in 2011? 😳 "I was ready to fight, but I wasn't gonna fight him. He should have wrapped his legs around me" 😂 —@DwyaneWade #NBAPlayoffs #NBATwitter #TheJump #HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/VfSCgaVuzV — The Jump on ESPN (@NBATheJump) June 9, 2021

The dunk came in a regular-season game in the 2010-11 season. Wade averaged 25.5 points per game that season on an incredible 50.0 percent shooting percentage.

Perkins did not have the decorated career that Wade did. The center played 14 seasons and struggled to ever make much of an impact. He averaged 5.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.2 blocks per game throughout his career.

The fact that he was mostly known for his shot-blocking makes Wade’s dunk even more impressive.

Perkins did win a title in 2008 with the Boston Celtics, the only one of his career.

Wade, on the other hand, won three titles, all of which came with the Heat. They came in 2006, 2012 and 2013. Wade was an integral part of all of them.

The 13-time All-Star finished his career averaging 22.o points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He won a scoring title in the 2008-09 season when he averaged 30.2 points per contest.

Both players are now retired and have established careers in sports media.