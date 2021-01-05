- Report: Moe Harkless misses Miami Heat practice after taking fall vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Dwyane Wade pleads with Stephen Curry to help him stay in shape after latest dominant performance
- Ray Allen says James Harden needs to sacrifice like he did on Celtics in order to win
- Video: Bam Adebayo serves up angry poster dunk vs. OKC Thunder
- Dwyane Wade’s hilarious reaction after Stephen Curry erupts for 62 points vs. Trail Blazers
- Udonis Haslem’s savage NSFW response to J.J. Barea claiming Dirk Nowitizki hated Miami Heat
- Report: Avery Bradley misses Miami Heat practice due to health and safety protocols
- Jamal Crawford lists Dwyane Wade with Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson as toughest players to guard
- Dwyane Wade approves of Tyler Herro matching him in Miami Heat history books
- Here’s the package the Miami Heat could put together to make a Bradley Beal trade work
Report: Moe Harkless misses Miami Heat practice after taking fall vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Updated: January 5, 2021
Miami Heat forward Moe Harkless reportedly did not participate in practice Tuesday due to a fall he suffered during Monday’s win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Moe Harkless did not practice today for the Heat, because of the fall he took Monday against the Thunder.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 5, 2021
Harkless has gotten off to a slow start in his first season in Miami, averaging just 0.5 points and 8.2 minutes played per game. He has started two games thus far, including the season opener where he played over 22 minutes but has yet to tally over 10 minutes since.
The Heat signed him to a deal in the offseason.
Harkless, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Philadephia 76ers, spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks last season.
If Harkless’ injury causes him to miss some time, it’s possible KZ Okpala could see more playing time.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login