Dwyane Wade Dedicates Social Media Post to Kobe Bryant - Heat Nation

On Monday, Dwyane Wade took to social media to celebrate the memory of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

Since the elder Bryant’s passing last month, countless NBA stars and fans alike have come forward to express their deep love for the Los Angeles Lakers great.

The timing of Wade’s post goes to show just how important the five-time NBA champion was to him.

Over the weekend, Wade was celebrated by the Miami Heat organization. He not only had his jersey named after him, but also learned that Feb. 22 would be known as Dwyane Wade Day in Florida’s Miami-Dade County.

Despite all the celebration, Wade felt compelled to publish a simple and sweet post of the elder Bryant and his daughter. Of course, the two lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash just over a month ago.

While hundreds of current and former NBA stars took to social media shortly after the news broke to express their sorrow, Wade’s reaction was certainly one of the most raw. He openly shed tears in a video that he published in social media expressing his disbelief.

“It seems like a bad dream that you just want to wake up from,” he said. “It’s a nightmare.”

Since the accident, Wade has honored the elder Bryant and his daughter several times.

Surely, Wade will continue to honor their lives as he continues to explore his life away from the court.