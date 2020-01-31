Miami Heat News: Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn Selected for 2020 NBA Rising Stars Game - Heat Nation

Miami Heat rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn have been chosen to participate in this season’s NBA Rising Stars Game.

Herro and Nunn will be playing for the U.S. Team alongside Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Charlotte Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington, Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham, and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who has been selected by the league to replace injured center Wendell Carter Jr. of the Chicago Bulls.

Herro, the 13th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, is putting up 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season.

Meanwhile, the undrafted Nunn is averaging 16.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while starting every game for Miami so far this season.

The 2020 NBA Rising Stars will be held on Friday, Feb. 14 at United Center in Chicago.