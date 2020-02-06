Andre Iguodala Gushes About Miami Heat, Lauds Heavy Praise on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo - Heat Nation

- Andre Iguodala Gushes About Miami Heat, Lauds Heavy Praise on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo
Andre Iguodala Gushes About Miami Heat, Lauds Heavy Praise on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo
- Updated: February 6, 2020
Following the trade that sent veteran forward Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat from the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, the former NBA Finals MVP spoke about his excitement to play alongside his new teammates.
Among the Heat’s players, Iguodala spoke fondly of Jimmy Butler, who was recently named as a reserve for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, and Bam Adebayo, a first-time All-Star.
New #Heat forward @andre talks about his trade to Miami with @TheUndefeated. Learn more about the veteran’s power move soon in @TheUndefeated and @espn I. A wide-ranging interview. #NBA pic.twitter.com/AggL4emYsC
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 6, 2020
“Yeah, I’m really excited about that, you know?” Iguodala said of joining Jimmy Butler. “Jimmy Butler, obviously proven as one of those guys who is looked at as different, but very well-respected in terms of the passion and the hard work that he brings to the game. And I felt like his temperament and the values that he has really resonates with the Miami Heat.
“They’re very well aligned and I think he’s brought out the best in those young guys. Those are some of the guys I’m really excited about as well because I feel like I can make the most impact with those guys.
“My big man Bam, I’m really looking forward to playing with him. I’ve been hearing about him the last couple of years from a friend out in Miami. Helping him get better, I’m really excited about that opportunity.”
Iguodala hasn’t played a game yet this season, but he has agreed to a two-year, $30-million contract extension with the Heat.
He played the previous six seasons with the Golden State Warriors where he won three championships.
Iguodala has career averages of 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
