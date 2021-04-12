- Report: Kendrick Nunn partners with NBPA to help single fathers in Chicago
- Updated: April 12, 2021
Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn has partnered with the NBPA for a grant for the Dovetail Project, a nonprofit that seeks to aid single fathers in Chicago.
Kendrick Nunn has partnered with the NBA Players Association for a grant for the Dovetail Project, a nonprofit focused on providing comprehensive support services to single fathers in Chicago
— Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) April 12, 2021
Nunn, 25, was born in Chicago.
The point guard has also been helping the Heat on the floor with newcomer Victor Oladipo out of action due to a recent injury. As a matter of fact, Oladipo’s emergence in Miami has affected Nunn’s role in the rotation.
On Sunday, Nunn collected 15 points, four assists and three boards in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers. It was his first game in the month of April.
The sophomore is putting up 13.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season. The Heat hold a 28-25 record for the No. 5 slot in the Eastern Conference.
The Heat take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.
