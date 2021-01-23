The Miami Heat will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday and Monday, but they will be without four key players.

Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Avery Bradley and Meyers Leonard all did not accompany the Heat on their trip to Brooklyn.

Herro, who is dealing with a neck injury, was already reportedly heading back to Miami for treatment.

The Heat have been decimated by injuries and COVID-19 as players like Butler have been placed in the league’s health and safety protocol.

Miami was unable to get back to .500 on the season yesterday, as it fell to the Toronto Raptors 101-81.

The Heat are just 6-8 after making the NBA Finals last season.

While Miami should improve as players return, the two games against the new-look Nets will be a challenge.

Brooklyn has lost back-to-back games to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Miami will have its hands full with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.