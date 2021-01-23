- Robin Lopez called out Miami Heat for being ‘thespians’ after Tyler Herro embellished contact
- Report: 3 Miami Heat players included in Team USA’s 2021 Olympic player pool
- Report: Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Avery Bradley will not join Miami Heat on road trip
- Report: Tyler Herro to miss Miami Heat’s next 3 games with latest injury
- Injury report released for Miami Heat’s Friday night game vs. Toronto Raptors
- Report: Miami Heat to use dogs to screen for COVID-19 as they begin welcoming fans back into arena
- Erik Spoelstra insinuates NBA forcing Miami Heat to play short-handed may have worsened Tyler Herro’s injury
- Andre Iguodala claims Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro have work ethics ‘just like’ Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson
- Kendrick Nunn discloses why he still thinks he deserved Rookie of the Year over Ja Morant
- Report: Miami Heat ‘really want’ Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal
Report: Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Avery Bradley will not join Miami Heat on road trip
- Updated: January 23, 2021
The Miami Heat will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday and Monday, but they will be without four key players.
Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Avery Bradley and Meyers Leonard all did not accompany the Heat on their trip to Brooklyn.
As expected, Butler, Herro, Bradley, Leonard did not accompany Heat to Brooklyn on this road trip, which includes games against Nets tonight and Monday night. All four remain out.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 23, 2021
Herro, who is dealing with a neck injury, was already reportedly heading back to Miami for treatment.
The Heat have been decimated by injuries and COVID-19 as players like Butler have been placed in the league’s health and safety protocol.
Miami was unable to get back to .500 on the season yesterday, as it fell to the Toronto Raptors 101-81.
The Heat are just 6-8 after making the NBA Finals last season.
While Miami should improve as players return, the two games against the new-look Nets will be a challenge.
Brooklyn has lost back-to-back games to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Miami will have its hands full with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login