Udonis Haslem supports LeBron James’ rant on fan who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook, indicates fan deserves beating
- Updated: May 27, 2021
Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem sided with former teammate LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers star’s criticism of a fan who threw popcorn on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook on Wednesday night.
The incident took place during Game 2 of the Wizards’ playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers as Westbrook left the court because of an injury.
The fan in question was subsequently ejected from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, though Westbrook remained livid about the situation after the game.
Haslem has seen little action on the court in recent years, but with 18 years of NBA experience, he’s been around for plenty of interactions between players and fans.
Though he’s a native of Miami, it seems very likely that Haslem wouldn’t hesitate to condemn a Heat fan who acted in a similar manner.
Like Westbrook’s Wizards, Haslem and the Heat are more focused on coming back from an 0-2 deficit in their playoff series, with the Heat set to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.
That will be the first of two games in Miami, contests that are pivotal to the Heat staying alive in the postseason.
