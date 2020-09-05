Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly is questionable to play in Game 4 against the Miami Heat.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, listed as questionable for tomorrow with an ankle issue, was seen with a very noticeable limp today. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 5, 2020

The 2019-20 NBA Defensive Player of the Year injured his ankle during the Bucks’ 115-100 loss to the Heat in Game 3.

Milwaukee desperately needs Antetokounmpo to suit up, as it is one game away from being eliminated from the postseason.

Despite the injury, the star forward finished Game 3. He played 35 minutes and scored 21 points on 7-of-21 shooting from the field.

The Heat have a commanding 3-0 lead in the series after their come-from-behind victory in Game 3.

The Heat and Bucks are scheduled to play on Sunday at 3:30 p.m EST from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.