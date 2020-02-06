Report: Miami Heat Send Dion Waiters and James Johnson to Memphis Grizzlies - Heat Nation

The deal between the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies keeps getting bigger.

On Thursday, it was reported that Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill would be included in the trade for Andre Iguodala.

Moments later, news broke that Dion Waiters and James Johnson will be sent to the Grizzlies along with Justise Winslow.

This multiplayer trade is turning out to be a master stroke by Heat team president Pat Riley.

For much of the 2019-20 season, experts were sure that Miami would be unable to trade Waiters due to his multiple off-court behavioral infractions.

Instead, the Heat ended up being able to turn Waiters into valuable veteran assets

So far this season, Waiters has averaged 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

However, he has played in just three games so far this year primarily due to the three suspensions that Miami handed down to him.

Hopefully, Waiters is able to stay out of trouble in his new home and contribute on the court in a big way.