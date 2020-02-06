Report: Justise Winslow Part of Miami Heat Package to Acquire Andre Iguodala - Heat Nation

In a pre-deadline deal, the Miami Heat have acquired veteran Andre Iguodala from the Memphis Grizzlies.

As part of that deal, Heat swingman Justise Winslow will be headed to the Grizzlies.

Justise Winslow is part of the package headed to Memphis in the Iguodala trade, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Winslow has been a member of the Heat since entering the NBA as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Throughout his career, he has shown the potential to be a truly great player.

Unfortunately, he has yet to fully live up to that potential.

His current season with Miami has been marred by injury.

He played just 11 total games in his final season with the Heat. In those appearances, he averaged 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Hopefully, Winslow is able to return to full health this season and find great success with his new team.

As for the Heat, their acquisition of Igudodala is a clear sign that they plan on doing more than just making it to the playoffs this season. Iguodala brings major championship pedigree to a team full of young talent with little to no playoff experience.

Come playoff time, Iguodala will likely undertake a major leadership role as the Heat look to advance deep into the postseason.