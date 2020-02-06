Report: Miami Heat Acquire Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill From Memphis Grizzlies - Heat Nation

On Wednesday, it was reported that the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies had agreed on a deal to send Andre Iguodala to South Florida.

As it turns out, the deal between the two teams will end up being a lot bigger. Veterans Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill are also being sent to Miami as part of the trade.

Memphis has also sent Solomon Hill to Miami, league source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/z8lUOEDRmC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

So far this season, Crowder is averaging 9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

As for Hill, he’s averaging 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Together, both players will likely add valuable depth to an already fairly deep Heat rotation. Beyond that, both players have ample playoff experience throughout their NBA careers.

While it is already known that Justise Winslow will be sent to Memphis in the trade, this three-player haul indicates that Miami will be sending more to the Grizzlies.

Surely, information regarding the full package will be revealed fairly soon as the trade deadline inches closer.