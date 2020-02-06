Report: Miami Heat Acquire Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill From Memphis Grizzlies - Heat Nation

- Report: Miami Heat Acquire Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill From Memphis Grizzlies
- Andre Iguodala Gushes About Miami Heat, Lauds Heavy Praise on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo
- Patrick Beverley Trashes Jimmy Butler, Implies He’s Intimidated by Kawhi Leonard
- Miami Heat Rumors: Jimmy Butler’s Shoulder Strain Could Require MRI
- Dillon Brooks Takes Blatant Shot at Andre Iguodala After Grizzlies Land Justise Winslow
- Report: Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder Working on 3-Team Deal
- Dwyane Wade’s Immediate Reaction to Miami Heat’s Acquisition of Andre Iguodala
- Justise Winslow Offers Message of Celebration After Being Traded to Memphis Grizzlies
- Report: Details Leaked on Miami Heat’s Plan for Max Star in 2021
- Report: Justise Winslow Part of Miami Heat Package to Acquire Andre Iguodala
Report: Miami Heat Acquire Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill From Memphis Grizzlies
- Updated: February 6, 2020
On Wednesday, it was reported that the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies had agreed on a deal to send Andre Iguodala to South Florida.
As it turns out, the deal between the two teams will end up being a lot bigger. Veterans Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill are also being sent to Miami as part of the trade.
Memphis has also sent Solomon Hill to Miami, league source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/z8lUOEDRmC
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020
So far this season, Crowder is averaging 9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game.
As for Hill, he’s averaging 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
Together, both players will likely add valuable depth to an already fairly deep Heat rotation. Beyond that, both players have ample playoff experience throughout their NBA careers.
While it is already known that Justise Winslow will be sent to Memphis in the trade, this three-player haul indicates that Miami will be sending more to the Grizzlies.
Surely, information regarding the full package will be revealed fairly soon as the trade deadline inches closer.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login