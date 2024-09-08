Jimmy Butler’s agent shares why it’s arguably easier to score in NBA than in Europe: ‘It’s not rocket science’

The agent of Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler – Bernie Lee – explained why he seemingly believes it’s easier to score in the NBA than in Europe.

He shared his take after seeing a quote on the topic from former NBA player Evan Fournier.

Because there is no defensive 3 seconds….. it’s not rocket science https://t.co/WxbkflHRdP — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) September 8, 2024

The defensive three-second violation in the NBA prevents defenders from camping in the paint when they aren’t guarding a player.

“Any defensive player, who is positioned in the 16-foot lane or the area extending 4 feet past the lane endline, must be actively guarding an opponent within three seconds,” the NBA’s official rules state. “Actively guarding means being within arm’s length of an offensive player and in a guarding position.”

In leagues where this rule doesn’t exist, teams can clog the paint – and potentially leave players that aren’t great perimeter shooters open – without incurring a violation.

That way, it’s much easier for teams to deter players from driving to the basket in Europe, since they can put bigger defenders in the paint to protect the rim at all times.

While Lee is making his opinions on basketball known on social media, he’s approaching a big NBA season for his client – Butler – and the Miami Heat.

Butler could opt out of his contract at the end of the 2024-25 season and become an unrestricted free agent. He also has a player option for the 2025-26 season that is worth more than $50 million.

There are options for the Heat star, but he could be looking to cash in on a long-term deal next offseason since he’s already 34 years old.

Earlier this offseason, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst shared that he believes Butler will be motivated to have a big season.

“I’m basically saying buy (the Heat) because Jimmy Butler is going to – I think – be highly motivated,” Windhorst said. “At times it seems like Jimmy looks for reasons not to play. And maybe that will be the prevailing situation, but I believe that Jimmy is going to be in killer mode to try to prove himself to the Heat and whoever else in the league.”

Butler has been with the Heat since the start of the 2019-20 season, leading them to the NBA Finals on two occasions and the Eastern Conference Finals three times. Last season, an injury in the play-in tournament kept Butler from participating in the playoffs.

Hopefully, the Heat can keep Butler in Miami for the long term, but the star and his agent will likely look to get the best deal possible for Butler’s future.