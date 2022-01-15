- Jimmy Butler hilariously shouts out P.J. Tucker after his impressive performance for Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks
Jimmy Butler hilariously shouts out P.J. Tucker after his impressive performance for Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Updated: January 15, 2022
The Miami Heat earned a 124-118 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday to extend their win streak to four games.
The Heat got quality performances from a handful of players in the win, and P.J. Tucker was one of those guys. The veteran went for 17 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 5-for-8 from the field and 3-for-5 from deep.
Jimmy Butler certainly seemed to appreciate Tucker’s outing. Butler took to Instagram and gave the 36-year-old Tucker a funny shout-out.
Tucker is having an impressive campaign for Miami. He currently leads the league in 3-point shooting percentage, as he’s knocking down a whopping 47.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
Butler is working on a great season himself, and he had a solid outing in the win on Friday. He earned a double-double by scoring 23 points and dishing 10 assists. He went 7-for-13 from the field.
It was a nice win for the Heat, who are now 27-15 on the season. The team is inching closer to the very top of the Eastern Conference. Right now, just one game separates the first-place Chicago Bulls and second-place Heat.
To make things even better, it seems like the Heat are on the verge of getting back an extremely important player in Bam Adebayo. Once that happens, Miami will become even more intimidating than it currently is.
Until then, the Heat will be back in action on Saturday for a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.
