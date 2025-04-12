Miami Heat News

Ex-Miami Heat guard leaves message for Ja Morant after copying his viral 3-point celebration

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies
Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has made waves recently for a unique and controversial celebration. Of late, Morant has appeared to celebrate some of his made 3-pointers by pretending to take the pin out of a grenade and then throwing it.

Morant has claimed that the celebration isn’t meant to be a grenade toss, with the guard asserting that the celebration is just a depiction of him throwing his words and then blocking out the noise. But the act has gone viral after the NBA handed him a $75,000 fine for celebrations involving gun gestures.

At least one professional basketball player has paid homage to Morant’s new celebration, as former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn took to X on Saturday and gloated about copying the celebration.

Nunn plays for Panathinaikos of the EuroLeague and Greek Basketball League. He is one of the top players in Europe, averaging 21.1 points, 4.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 steal per contest in the EuroLeague this season.

Not long ago, Panathinaikos rewarded Nunn for his excellent play with a lucrative contract to make him the highest-paid basketball player in all of Europe. He is slated to stick around with the team until 2028.

Far before Nunn staked his claim as an elite scorer in Europe, he got off to an auspicious start to his NBA career with the Heat. He was one of the best first-year players in the league in the 2019-20 season and maybe would have captured the league’s Rookie of the Year award that season if Morant didn’t have such an excellent maiden season.

Nunn averaged 15.3 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from 3-point range across 67 games played as a rookie, and he finished second in the league’s Rookie of the Year voting behind only Morant. He appeared in 15 more games as a rookie in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, when the Heat reached the NBA Finals.

Nunn was also productive during his sophomore season with Miami, but his NBA career seemingly peaked early on. He last played in the league in the 2022-23 campaign after missing the 2021-22 season due to injury.

Even if Nunn’s NBA career maybe didn’t pan out the way some imagined it would, it’s nice to see that he’s playing at such a high level overseas.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Miami Heat
Why Miami Heat fans should still keep their plans open for a playoff series starting next week
Editorials
Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier
Ranking the 3 biggest disappointments of the Heat’s disastrous 2024-25 season
Editorials
Kel'el Ware
5 reasons the Miami Heat struck gold with No. 15 pick Kel’el Ware
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Andrew Wiggins Miami Heat
Andrew Wiggins targeting return in near future from ‘frustrating’ hamstring injury
Miami Heat News
Andrew Wiggins Miami Heat
Report: Miami Heat will remain undermanned on Thursday as they fight to keep win streak alive
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Golden State Warriors
Steve Kerr says Jimmy Butler saved Golden State’s season: ‘Everybody knows that’
Miami Heat News
Terry Rozier Miami Heat
Terry Rozier admits his style of play isn’t the best fit for Heat: ‘I kind of know what Coach wants me to do’
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?