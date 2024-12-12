Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife empathizes with Megan Fox amid breakup with Machine Gun Kelly

Actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly are no longer romantically involved. The two got engaged back in early 2022 and announced that Fox had a baby on the way last month.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife Nikki Sapp knows a thing or two about the heartbreak that plenty of folks feel after the end of a relationship. She empathized with Fox and expressed support for the 38-year-old during what must be a trying time for her.

Spoelstra and Sapp wrote a joint statement about their divorce in November of 2023, and the statement was issued to the Miami Herald.

“We have made the difficult yet amicable decision to jointly file to formally end our marriage,” Spoelstra and Sapp wrote. “We are both grateful for our relationship and remain fully committed to co-parenting our children and continuing to make them our shared priority. We appreciate everyone’s support as we move to the next stage of our lives and thank you for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Sapp and Spoelstra were married for seven years before they mutually decided to split. They tied the knot in the summer of 2016 and had three children together.

The pair was engaged in 2015 and began dating in the public eye in 2013.

But before the two were in a relationship, Sapp worked as a dancer for the Heat for a sizable stretch from 2005 to 2008, and Spoelstra served as an assistant coach with Miami under Pat Riley during that time.

Sapp, a Florida native, previously worked as a middle school teacher.

She had one unfortunate story to tell regarding her dating life in May. According to her, she was rejected by an older man because he was looking for a girl younger than Sapp, who’s 37 years old and a mother of three kids. Specifically, he had his sights set on 25-year-old models.

It’s unclear as to what Spoelstra’s dating life has looked like since his divorce or even if he’s even had one, but he is in the middle of another season coaching the Heat. With Spoelstra leading the team from the sidelines, Miami owns a record of 12-10 so far in the 2024-25 regular season and is riding a three-game winning streak.

The Heat can balloon their winning streak to four games with a victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. The Raptors own the second-worst record of any team in the Eastern Conference ahead of only the Washington Wizards at 7-18 and have lost their past three contests.