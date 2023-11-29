Miami Heat News

Erik Spoelstra announces ‘difficult’ life decision in midst of Miami Heat season

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Erik Spoelstra Miami Heat
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and his wife Nikki announced a “difficult” life decision in the midst of the team’s 2023-24 regular season, but it isn’t related to basketball. They have divorced after seven years of marriage.

“We have made the difficult yet amicable decision to jointly file to formally end our marriage,” Erik Spoelstra and Nikki Spoelstra wrote in a joint statement issued to the Miami Herald. “We are both grateful for our relationship and remain fully committed to co-parenting our children and continuing to make them our shared priority. We appreciate everyone’s support as we move to the next stage of our lives and thank you for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Erik Spoelstra has accomplished a whole lot as a head coach since he got married in the summer of 2016. Namely, he coached the Heat to a pair of NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023. Miami lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the 2020 championship series and lost to the Denver Nuggets in five games in last season’s NBA Finals series.

His Heat squad isn’t exactly playing its best basketball at the moment. The team is riding a three-game losing streak with losses to the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat now own a 10-8 record, which is tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the seventh-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Granted, part of the reason for Miami’s current losing streak can be attributed to the absence of star wing Jimmy Butler, who has sat out the team’s last two games with an ankle injury.

He is arguably the Heat’s best player, seeing as how he is averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from 3-point range across 14 appearances with Miami so far this season.

While the season is still young, Butler’s 3-point percentage of 41.5 percent on 2.9 attempts per game is the best of his pro career to this point by a wide margin.

Erik Spoelstra and the Heat will have a chance to get back to their winning ways when they take on star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers at home on Thursday night.

A win against Indiana likely won’t come easy though, as the Pacers own a 3-2 road record on the season and are ahead of the Heat in the Eastern Conference standings with a 9-7 overall record.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Miami Heat In-Season Tournament court
Detailing how Miami Heat can advance in NBA In-Season Tournament
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Report: Miami Heat downgrade Jimmy Butler’s status for Tuesday game vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Miami Heat News
Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami Heat
Jaime Jaquez Jr. has one goal in mind: winning championship with Miami Heat
Miami Heat News
Dru Smith Miami Heat
Dru Smith recalls thoughts before Heat-Cavs game: ‘Oh, this court’s kind of weird’
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?