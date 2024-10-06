Erik Spoelstra jokes that last time Miami Heat were in Bahamas, they went to NBA Finals

The Miami Heat just wrapped up their training camp in the Bahamas, and head coach Erik Spoelstra had nothing but good things to say about it.

“We’ve loved it,” Spoelstra said. “It’s been a very productive camp for us here in this place where we have the court and then it’s also been good for us being outside, taking in the Bahamas air. We’ve had some good dinners. All of it has just been really good.”

Spoelstra couldn’t help but mention that the last time the Heat held training camp in the Bahamas, they reached the NBA Finals.

“We love it down here,” Spoelstra added. “All the players love it, the staff loves it, Micky [Arison] loves being down here in the Bahamas. They have such a presence down here with Carnival [Cruise Line]. We’ve had great experiences when we’ve come down here. I believe the last time we were down here, we went to the Finals. So if you can guarantee that and then get us to that next step, we’ll come down here every year.”

The last time the Heat held training camp in the Bahamas was before the 2022-23 season. Of course, that season ended with Miami making a miraculous run to the Finals against the Denver Nuggets despite entering the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat also held training camp in the Bahamas before the 2013-14 and 2016-17 seasons, and the team reached the NBA Finals in the 2013-14 season as well.

Miami didn’t win the NBA Finals in any of the aforementioned seasons, but if training in the Bahamas somehow increases the team’s chances of getting that far, then there may be good things ahead for the team in the 2024-25 campaign.

The Heat are in need of a resurgent season after they took a quick exit in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The squad’s first-round series against the Boston Celtics lasted just five games, marking Miami’s quickest playoff elimination since the 2020-21 season.

In preparation for the upcoming season, the Heat will soon open their preseason slate, starting with a game against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. That will be the first of five preseason games for Miami before the team opens its regular season against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 23.

Spoelstra recently admitted that seeing the Celtics win the 2024 NBA title gave the Heat some “different motivation” this offseason, something that will hopefully be visible when the new season begins.

Miami is still trying to capture its first NBA title since its Big 3 era and add a fourth championship to accompany the ones the franchise took home in 2006, 2012 and 2013.