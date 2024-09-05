Report: Miami Heat to hold training camp in the Bahamas

Miami Heat News

According to a press release from the Miami Heat organization on Thursday, the team’s training camp will take place outside of the country. Specifically, the Heat will hold their training camp at Baha Mar, which is located in the Bahamas.

Also, Miami’s training camp will span from Oct. 1 through Oct. 5. The Heat will practice twice a day from Tuesday through Friday, and the team will wrap up training camp with a practice that invited guests will be able to attend on Saturday.

After Saturday’s practice, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and the Heat will reportedly return to the city of Miami later that evening.

The Baha Mar Convention Center spans 200,000 square feet, and the convention facility is one of the grandest event venues in the country.

Next month won’t mark the first time that the Heat franchise has held its training camp at Baha Mar. After all, Miami’s training camp also took place there in the year 2022, which means that October will mark the second time in three years that Baha Mar has been the venue for the Heat’s training camp.

The president of Baha Mar — Graeme Davis — released a statement, and he expressed excitement about the fact that the Heat are returning to the event venue.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Miami HEAT back to Baha Mar as they gear up for an exciting 2024-25 NBA season,” said Davis. “As the leading luxury resort in The Bahamas, we look forward to providing an exceptional training camp experience that exceeds their expectations.”

The Heat are hoping that holding their training camp at Baha Mar will be a step in the right direction toward carving out a deeper playoff run than the team did last season.

Miami didn’t win a single playoff series during its stint in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. It lost to the Boston Celtics in five games in the first round, and Miami’s lone win of the best-of-seven series came in Game 2.

Granted, the team was without perhaps its top player for the entirety of its time in the playoffs. Butler suffered an MCL injury a few months back, and sans his presence on the offensive end, points were hard to come by for the Heat against Boston.

