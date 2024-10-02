Erik Spoelstra admits that seeing Celtics win gave Heat ‘different motivation’ this offseason

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra implied that the team was very motivated to improve in the offseason after one of its dreaded rivals — the Boston Celtics — captured the 2024 NBA title.

“Losing to Boston and seeing them win, that offers a little bit of different motivation in the offseason,” Spoelstra said when talking about the long offseason Miami had. “I think we were all able to get time away — understand that we’re going to have to come together and get to a higher level. That’s what happens when a team wins a championship. They force you to raise your level, and that’s what we’re lookin’ forward to out of our group.”

One can take a look at the playoff history between the Celtics and Heat in just this decade alone and understand why Boston winning a title motivated Miami. The teams have faced off against each other in the playoffs on four occasions since 2020, with Boston and Miami each taking two of those head-to-head matchups.

Most recently, Boston and Miami battled in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. But the Heat’s best player in Jimmy Butler was sidelined for the whole series with an MCL injury, and the Celtics won the series in five games.

The Celtics won their 18th title in franchise history a few months ago thanks in large part to their star-studded starting five. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are two of the best players at the wing position in the NBA today, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White made for a dynamic two-way backcourt and Kristaps Porzingis provided elite rim protection and floor spacing.

The Heat have plenty of talented players on their roster, but it’s hard to argue that Miami can put together a starting lineup that rivals Boston’s from a skill standpoint.

Another reason why the Celtics winning it all may have been motivating for the Heat is that Miami has come close to winning it all on more than one occasion with Butler on the roster.

The Heat made their most recent NBA Finals appearance in 2023, and the team fell to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in five games. A few years earlier, the Heat reached the 2020 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

Folks will have to wait and see whether the Celtics winning an NBA title will serve as enough motivation for the Heat to capture their fourth title in franchise history in 2025. But it seems as if the team has a lot fueling them ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.