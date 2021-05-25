- Report: Kawhi Leonard ‘might come’ to Miami Heat because ‘pretty damn good’ relationship with Jimmy Butler
- Updated: May 25, 2021
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith hinted that the friendship between Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is close enough that Leonard may sign with the Heat as a free agent.
This man said WHAT?!?!???!!? @HeatvsHaters @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/e8RPqfGqAK
— Heat 3x🏆 (@DadeTeflonDon) May 25, 2021
“Kawhi Leonard might come there because, undercover wise, his relationship with Jimmy Butler is pretty damn good,” Smith said.
Smith offered no proof that Leonard is even considering leaving the Clippers, who play their home games in his native Southern California.
Leonard, who turns 30 next month, is currently making $34.38 million this season and has a player option with the Clippers next year for $36.02 million.
That price tag may be difficult for the Heat to manage with regard to the salary cap. Of course, that scenario only comes into play if Leonard opts out and the Heat decide to pursue him.
One factor that could potentially play a role in Leonard choosing to go elsewhere is if the Clippers again implode during the postseason. Entering Tuesday’s Game 2 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, the Clippers desperately need a win to avoid going to Dallas for a pair of games down 2-0.
