Report: Some members of Philadelphia 76ers front office were uncomfortable with Jimmy Butler’s personality

Some members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization reportedly “didn’t know how to take” Jimmy Butler’s personality when he was with the team.

That might’ve led Philadelphia to let Butler walk in free agency ahead of the 2019-20 season. It instead signed forward Tobias Harris to a new deal, something Butler has seemingly taken a bit personally, even though it wasn’t necessarily a choice between him and Harris.

“That actually wasn’t totally accurate,” the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey wrote about the choice being Butler and Harris. “Some in the organization didn’t know how to take Butler’s personality. Harris was, however, a beneficiary, receiving an five-year, $180 million contract.”

Butler signed with the Miami Heat ahead of the 2019-20 season, and he promptly led the team to the NBA Finals in the Orlando, Fla. bubble that season. So, Heat fans have to be happy with the choice that Philly made.

The Sixers traded for Butler during the 2018-19 season. He and Joel Embiid led the team to the playoffs, but Kawhi Leonard’s fall-away jumper in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals ended the team’s playoff run. Toronto and Leonard went on to win the NBA Finals that season.

Butler, who thrives with the ball in his hands, may not have been the best alongside then-Sixers guard Ben Simmons.

Since Simmons didn’t shoot the ball from outside, it was hard for Philly to play him off the ball on offense alongside Butler and Embiid. Harris, who isn’t as much of a facilitator as Butler, seemed to make more sense alongside Simmons for the Sixers.

However, that plan backfired a bit on Philly, as Butler has had a ton of success in Miami, leading the team to the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the past three seasons.

Meanwhile, Simmons is no longer with the organization, although he did help Philly bring in guard James Harden in a trade.

Butler’s personality hasn’t been a problem in Miami, and he has embodied Heat culture since joining the franchise. In his career with the Heat, the six-time All-Star is averaging 21.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Miami is certainly grateful that the Sixers decided to let Butler go following the 2018-19 season, and Heat fans are hoping he continues to wreak havoc against his former team as the playoffs approach this season.