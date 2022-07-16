Report: Tyler Herro seeking max contract extension

The Miami Heat have spent a fair amount of time trying to acquire a new player that is worthy of a max contract this offseason, but it looks like they may have to sign a player already on their roster to a max deal soon.

According to a recent report, reigning Sixth Man of the Year award winner Tyler Herro is looking for a max contract extension.

“The word on the street is definitely that both [R.J.] Barrett and Tyler Herro are looking for maximum contract extensions,” Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer said during a recent episode of his podcast.

It shouldn’t come as much of a shock that Herro is looking for a big deal in the near future. He’s been a key contributor since entering the NBA, and he took his game to another level last season.

He was named the Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the Heat. He continues to grow as a player, and his commitment to excellence is apparent.

Herro not only wants a big pay day, either. Earlier this offseason, Herro made it abundantly clear that he wants to be a starter.

Surely, he’ll get a chance this offseason to prove to his Heat coaches that he deserves a spot in the starting lineup.

Alternatively, it is possible that Herro ultimately gets moved by the Heat. His name has been popping up in rumors as the Heat look to acquire a star player this offseason.

Wherever Herro ends up playing, it’s clear that he is on his way to a big multiyear contract in the near future. Whether that contract ends up coming from the Heat or another team remains to be seen.