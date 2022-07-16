Report: Miami Heat looking to acquire future 1st-round picks to package for Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell

The Miami Heat are reportedly interested in swinging a major trade for either Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell, but they may not have the capital to land either player.

The Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz, respectively, will likely demand draft compensation to let go of either star and in order to make something happen, Miami is reportedly trying to acquire future first-round draft picks.

The Miami Heat are trying to find deals to acquire future first-round picks to package for Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell per @JakeLFischer — dru_star (@dru_star) July 15, 2022

Although the Heat have been one of the NBA’s elite teams over the past three seasons when healthy, they haven’t had enough offensive firepower to get themselves over the hump.

After taking a 2-1 series lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Heat’s lack of shot creators on the offensive end, other than Jimmy Butler, stuck out like a sore thumb.

Miami ended up losing the series in seven games and failed to reach 100 points in three of the final four contests versus the Celtics.

Getting Durant, a two-time Finals MVP, or Mitchell, a man who has had multiple 50-point games in the playoffs, would represent a big step forward for head coach Erik Spoelstra’s crew.

This past season, the team ranked 17th in points per game and 28th in pace, and both numbers need to increase if the Heat are to win their fourth NBA championship anytime soon.

A huge key for them will be whether they’re willing to part with Tyler Herro, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, in order to land either Durant or Mitchell.